iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $49.30.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.