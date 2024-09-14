iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.30

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 58379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $627.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

