iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

