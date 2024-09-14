iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

