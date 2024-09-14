iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

