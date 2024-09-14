iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

