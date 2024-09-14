iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,957 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

