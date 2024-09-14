iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 393,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 227,650 shares.The stock last traded at $61.46 and had previously closed at $61.47.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 568,833 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.