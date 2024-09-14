iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $38.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,616,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

