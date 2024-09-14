iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 52.4% in August

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

