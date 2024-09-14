iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.47

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.47 and traded as high as $68.08. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 17,985 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $144.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

