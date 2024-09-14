iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 513,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

