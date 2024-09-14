iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.
iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
