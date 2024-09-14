iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.34. 40,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.16% of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

