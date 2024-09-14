iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading 1.5% Higher

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.64. Approximately 17,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 41,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $426.62 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.