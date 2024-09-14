Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.20.

IVN stock opened at C$17.59 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.034134 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Delphine Traoré bought 5,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Delphine Traoré bought 5,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,249.60. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. Insiders have sold a total of 11,816,100 shares of company stock valued at $205,720,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

