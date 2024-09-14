J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $414.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.47 and a 200 day moving average of $394.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

