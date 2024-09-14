J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 12,135 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,486 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,595,000 after purchasing an additional 982,848 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

