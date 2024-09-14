J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,754,000 after purchasing an additional 210,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

