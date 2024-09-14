J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

