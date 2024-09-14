J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.