J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

