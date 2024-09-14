J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

