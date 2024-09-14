J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.