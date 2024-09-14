Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 56,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 42,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

