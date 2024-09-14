JBF Capital Inc. Invests $4.73 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Vistra accounts for about 0.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

