Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 50.8% in August

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jiayin Group Price Performance
Shares of Jiayin Group stock remained flat at $5.51 during midday trading on Friday. 27,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $295.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.
Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
