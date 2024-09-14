JMP Securities Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup cut their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

