Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

