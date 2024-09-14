Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $328.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $332.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

