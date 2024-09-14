Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $591.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.14 and a 200-day moving average of $544.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $601.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

