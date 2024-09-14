Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.52.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $751.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $785.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

