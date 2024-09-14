Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

