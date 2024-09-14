Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $246.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Get Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.