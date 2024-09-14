JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Position Cut by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $304.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.