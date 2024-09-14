JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

