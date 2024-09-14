JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

