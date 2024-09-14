Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $337.91 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

