Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $92.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.86.

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $56.98 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

