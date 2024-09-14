Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 16,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,259. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 154.59% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $816.94 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

