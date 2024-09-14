Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in August

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.02. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.