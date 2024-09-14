Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.95

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.95 and traded as low as $24.94. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 272,815 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

