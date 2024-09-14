Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.09.

KR stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,653,000 after acquiring an additional 214,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,591,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,562,000 after acquiring an additional 723,771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kroger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,759,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,456,000 after acquiring an additional 917,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 96.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,381,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,689,000 after buying an additional 2,643,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

