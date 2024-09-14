Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 634,343 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 90,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

