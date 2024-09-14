Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

