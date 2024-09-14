Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Invests $211,000 in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMU. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYMU opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.