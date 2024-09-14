Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in August

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KURRY remained flat at $39.98 on Friday. 159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.22. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

