Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $182.37 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

