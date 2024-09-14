LED Medical Diagnostics (CVE:LMD) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of LED Medical Diagnostics Inc (CVE:LMD – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,517 shares.

LED Medical Diagnostics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.26.

LED Medical Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. Its products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LED Medical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LED Medical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.