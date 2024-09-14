Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 6,171 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 4.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 6.94% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

JSMD opened at $70.55 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $72.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $372.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.